LeBron James calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over response to sign-stealing scandal

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NBA star LeBron James says he'd be "(expletive) irate" if he found out a team cheated him out of winning a title, urges MLB to listen to player criticism.
LeBron blasts MLB over Astros cheating scandal

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Tuesday expressed his outrage over the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal, which has rocked the sport and led to calls...
Reuters

LeBron: MLB’s Manfred needs to listen to players’ Astros ire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is stepping to the plate for ballplayers furious over baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s handling of the Houston Astros’...
Seattle Times

