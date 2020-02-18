Global  

Ryan Newman Daytona 500 crash shows racing never truly safe

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt’s death on the final lap of the Daytona 500 may have saved Ryan Newman’s life. Earnhardt died 19 years ago Tuesday, the same day Roush Fenway Racing said Newman was awake and talking to doctors and family following his own harrowing accident on the last lap of the […]
News video: Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash 01:35

 Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames. Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to NASCAR...

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash [Video]NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash

Newman is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to his racing team.

Newman awake, speaking after Daytona crash

Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, Roush Fenway Racing announced.
ESPN Also reported by •ReutersJust JaredTMZ.comChicago S-TSeattle Times

Ryan Newman’s fiery crash overshadows Denny Hamlin’s victory in Daytona 500

Racing team reports Newman is in “serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.” Hamlin beat runner-up Ryan Blaney by...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TMZ.comRIA Nov.Chicago S-TUSATODAY.com

