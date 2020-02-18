Ryan Newman Daytona 500 crash shows racing never truly safe
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt’s death on the final lap of the Daytona 500 may have saved Ryan Newman’s life. Earnhardt died 19 years ago Tuesday, the same day Roush Fenway Racing said Newman was awake and talking to doctors and family following his own harrowing accident on the last lap of the […]
Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames. Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to NASCAR...
Racing team reports Newman is in "serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening." Hamlin beat runner-up Ryan Blaney by...