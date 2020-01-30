Global  

'Good Times' star Ja'Net DuBois dies at 74

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ja'Net DuBois, the Emmy award-winning actress best known for her lovable portrayal of Willona Woods on "Good Times," has died.
 Actress and singer Ja'net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods on the classic CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died. She was 74.

Songwriter and ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net Dubois dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The...
Ja'Net DuBois Dead - 'Good Times' Actress Dies at 74

Ja’Net DuBois has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The actress – known for her role on the 1970s series Good Times – was found dead on Tuesday (February...
