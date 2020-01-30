'Good Times' star Ja'Net DuBois dies at 74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The...

Ja'Net DuBois Dead - 'Good Times' Actress Dies at 74 Ja’Net DuBois has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The actress – known for her role on the 1970s series Good Times – was found dead on Tuesday (February...

Just Jared 4 hours ago



