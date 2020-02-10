Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders’ campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses

Bernie Sanders’ campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party releases the results of its recanvass. Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the campaign has had a representative in contact with the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders' Richmond Rally Draws Huge Support Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders' Richmond Rally Draws Huge Support Ahead Of Super Tuesday 03:11

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally at Richmond's Craneway Pavillion on Presidents' Day to encourage supporters to get out and vote ahead of Super Tuesday. Jackie Ward reports. (2-17-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Condemns Attacks Toward Nevada's Culinary Union [Video]Sanders Condemns Attacks Toward Nevada's Culinary Union

Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned any of his supporters making “vicious personal attacks” against others. According to Politico, Nevada’s Culinary Union offered criticism over his Medicare for All..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate [Video]Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate

Skyler Henry reports on Sen. Bernie Sanders and former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg emerging as most popular Democratic presidential candidates (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders formally requests partial recount of Iowa Democratic results

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders formally requested the Iowa Democratic Party recount some of the state's results from last week's caucus, citing 28 precincts where...
Reuters

Bernie Sanders' campaign files for 'partial recanvass' in 25 Iowa precincts

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign has asked for a “partial recanvass” of the results from last week’s chaotic Iowa caucuses.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.