Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyout

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson have agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team. Detroit announced the agreement Tuesday. Jackson is in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired him earlier […]
