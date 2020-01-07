Camp Hill: Three dead, including children, in 'horrific' Australia car fire

Sandy Johns Camp Hill: Three children among dead in ‘horrific’ Australia car fire https://t.co/zHigcZ961c 2 minutes ago Latest Commentary Camp Hill: Three children among dead in 'horrific' Australia car fire - https://t.co/VrGMZH5ftU #LatestComments https://t.co/2JOWzRlDh6 5 minutes ago Tamam Fadli RT @BBCNews: Camp Hill: Three children among dead in 'horrific' Australia car fire https://t.co/RhfqwbJQG6 7 minutes ago 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Camp Hill: Three children among dead in ‘horrific’ Australia car fire https://t.co/Ch0Y0PT1aD https://t.co/g3c999DJSD 10 minutes ago Lovable Daniels Camp Hill: Three children among dead in ‘horrific’ Australia car fire https://t.co/yORsMpQhw1 https://t.co/yhjoNUnDn7 10 minutes ago Jolly Mampilly BBC News - Camp Hill: Three children among dead in 'horrific' Australia car fire https://t.co/8gr3tisIgo Residents… https://t.co/NsfdvcFROM 14 minutes ago myglnews Camp Hill: Three children among dead in 'horrific' Australia car fire https://t.co/ALoSRRhjVV https://t.co/vLl9QqGKEs 15 minutes ago 9 News Border NE Three children and a man are dead, and a woman is critical, after a car fire in Brisbane's east. #9News https://t.co/3MfLs5ip8W 19 minutes ago