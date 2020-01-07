Global  

Camp Hill: Three dead, including children, in 'horrific' Australia car fire

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Children were also in the car when it was allegedly set alight in a Brisbane suburb, officials say.
Three people, including children, die in 'horrific incident' at Camp Hill

A car has allegedly been set alight and people are being treated for serious injuries in Brisbane, police say.
Sydney Morning Herald

Three children under 10 and a man die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire

Three children and a man have died in a car fire in Brisbane, with a woman seriously injured and taken to hospital as police establish a crime scene.
SBS

