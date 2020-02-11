Global  

Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan: NHK

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Passengers began disembarking on Wednesday from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship after spending two weeks in quarantine off Yokohama, near Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.
News video: Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci 02:10

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a discussion on global health threats at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could reveal potential "modalities of transmission."

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator' [Video]Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship [Video]FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174

*Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the new Coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as...
Mid-Day

Q&A: How coronavirus is impacting cruises and passengers

The new coronavirus is wreaking havoc on cruises in Asia, where some passengers are stranded aboard ships and others can’t leave China. Japan’s health...
Seattle Times Also reported by •DelawareonlineBBC NewsSBS

RiyadhAlrifai

Riyadh AL Rifai RT @AJEnglish: Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends https://t.co/3VngqmhP9d 6 minutes ago

failureofhuman1

╚囧╗(アライグマ帝国選帝侯 囧ィさん) RT @AJENews: Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends https://t.co/ZMDDAORDaO https://t.co/U5DUGNTFSl 8 minutes ago

nichomaingi

Nichodemus Mwania Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends https://t.co/Gk4vtvMWOz https://t.co/xCtmLh2QZE 9 minutes ago

s4061555

レニー (Reny) 印度尼西亜 RT @japantimes: BREAKING: Passengers who tested negative on virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship begin leaving vessel after quarantine ex… 14 minutes ago

ChinaDailyAsia

China Daily Asia Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan https://t.co/OSsrD1Mv42 25 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Passengers begin leaving virus-hit cruise ship as quarantine ends https://t.co/j4SsFaUM9x 27 minutes ago

twitreporting

Newscaster Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends https://t.co/2FioLYdl9n https://t.co/gn0oc5jPZt 29 minutes ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Passengers begin leaving coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise liner as quarantine ends https://t.co/5zNVHkoRE2 https://t.co/PllwtqtoPb 30 minutes ago

