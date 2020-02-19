Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Goodstart suspends national minibus service after Queensland toddler death

Goodstart suspends national minibus service after Queensland toddler death

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Goodstart Early Learning chief executive Julia Davison said the company's 15,000 staff were left 'devastated and shocked' by the Queensland death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lillibet_marie

Lillibet Marie RT @brisbanetimes: Goodstart suspends national minibus service after Queensland toddler death https://t.co/l8vfjYk6Nx 45 minutes ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times Goodstart suspends national minibus service after Queensland toddler death https://t.co/l8vfjYk6Nx 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.