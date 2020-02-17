Global  

Coronavirus: First passengers disembark from Diamond Princess in Japan

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Some Diamond Princess passengers are being allowed to leave if they have tested negative for Covid-19.
Coronavirus Nightmare Continues For Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers

Coronavirus Nightmare Continues For Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers

 Some passengers who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship are learning that they're not in the clear.

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a discussion on global health threats at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the..

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could..

Coronavirus: First passengers disembark quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

Hundreds are leaving the cruise ship, which has been stuck off the coast of Japan in a two-week quarantine with cases of the coronavirus on board.
Deutsche Welle

Virus-free passengers begin to disembark Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

Passengers who have tested negative for the coronavirus are disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
SBS


