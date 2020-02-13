Global  

Coronavirus deaths top 2000 but infections fall

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020
The updated figures on the COVID-19 illness for mainland China bring the total for cases to 74,185 and deaths to 2004.
0
New coronavirus cases fall as Wuhan round-up under way

New coronavirus cases in China continued to fall on Wednesday, with 1,749 more infections and 136 additional deaths as the top official in the outbreak’s...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesRTTNewsSeattlePI.comIndiaTimesReutersNew Zealand Herald

Coronavirus deaths in China spike, Japan has first fatality

The Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more infections using a broader definition on...
Reuters

jselanikio

Joel Selanikio China touts fall in new coronavirus infections and deaths, though WHO chief warns it is too early to be sure declin… https://t.co/khTRxzhSdq 12 minutes ago

riyazulkhaliq

RiyazulKhaliq RT @TRTWorldNow: New coronavirus cases in China continue to fall, with 1,749 more infections and 136 additional deaths reported https://t.c… 4 hours ago

Khurram_Ahmed3

𝐊 𝐌 𝐀𝐇𝐌𝐄𝐃. ♛💔 RT @arabnewspk: New #coronavirus cases in China continued to fall, with 1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths announced https://t.co/5lvG… 4 hours ago

arabnewspk

Arab News Pakistan New #coronavirus cases in China continued to fall, with 1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths announced https://t.co/5lvGNGod7o 5 hours ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now New coronavirus cases in China continue to fall, with 1,749 more infections and 136 additional deaths reported https://t.co/wu2lMR5LbK 6 hours ago

MikoGrey247

Michael Himko 🐸🐰 RT @AlArabiya_Eng: New virus cases in China continue to fall, with 1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths announced after President Xi Jin… 7 hours ago

mottlecah

richard kostraby Coronavirus deaths top 2000 but infections fall https://t.co/E0vGCCOJz1 via @theage 8 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English New virus cases in China continue to fall, with 1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths announced after President X… https://t.co/w7Kms9Qi5h 8 hours ago

