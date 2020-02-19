Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > St Kevin's principal resigns, dean of sport stood down amid grooming scandal

St Kevin's principal resigns, dean of sport stood down amid grooming scandal

SBS Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The announcement follows a series of damning reports about the culture at the $20,000-a-year boys school in Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jacanab

jacquiboyle RT @declanf: St Kevin's Principal Stephen Russell resigns. Dean of Sport Luke Travers can go next. #stkevinscollege #StKevins #4corners… 2 hours ago

declanf

Declan Fay St Kevin's Principal Stephen Russell resigns. Dean of Sport Luke Travers can go next. #stkevinscollege #StKevins… https://t.co/qGUWfZUdFz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.