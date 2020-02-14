Global  

The Call of the Wild is a tame affair, even with CGI wonder dog Buck

The Age Wednesday, 19 February 2020
The film has tactfully planed away author Jack London's original raw edges to deliver a much tamer version of Buck’s transformation from house dog to hunter.
