Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.
News video: Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan 01:48

 Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day. Michelle Hennessy reports.

