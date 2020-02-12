Global  

NHL-worst Red Wings beat Canadeins 4-3, sweep season series

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap Detroit’s three-goal third period and the Red Wings rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Tuesday night. Detroit swept the season series against the Canadiens, earning four of its NHL-low 15 victories against them. Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier […]
