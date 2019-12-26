Global  

2 small planes collide in Australia, killing 4 on board

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two small planes collided Wednesday, killing four people and scattering debris across grassland in southeastern Australia. Police and other emergency services were at the two separate crash scenes in Mangalore, north of the Victoria state capital, Melbourne. Victoria police said in a statement two occupants in each plane were confirmed dead […]
Two small planes collide in Australia, killing 4 on board

Aerial images taken from local media showed debris from two small planes in grassy areas in Mangalore, north of Melbourne
Hindu

Two small planes collide in Australia, killing four onboard

Two small planes collided Wednesday, killing four people and scattering debris across grassland in southeastern Australia.
Zee News

