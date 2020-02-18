Global  

'Warning you! stay away from me and my name!': Neha Kakkar slams Himash Kohli in cryptic post

DNA Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Himansh and Neha were in a relationship for almost a year before they parted ways in December 2018.
'Stay Away from Me and My Name,' Neha Kakkar's strongly worded post leaves fans guessing if it's for ex Himansh Kohli

Neha Kakkar has put up a post which looks like it is directed at ex-boyfriend, Himansh Kohli. She has sternly told him to be away from her
Bollywood Life

Neha Kakkar retaliates to ex-boyfriend allegations

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar has strongly reacted to ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli's allegations in her new post on Instagram. In his recent interview to BT,...
IndiaTimes


Pranav Patel RT @dna: 'Warning you! stay away from me and my name!': #NehaKakkar slams #HimashKohli in cryptic post https://t.co/oHzevKP3Qt 1 hour ago

dna

DNA 'Warning you! stay away from me and my name!': #NehaKakkar slams #HimashKohli in cryptic post https://t.co/oHzevKP3Qt 1 hour ago

