Two small planes collide in Australia, killing 4 on board

Hindu Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Aerial images taken from local media showed debris from two small planes in grassy areas in Mangalore, north of Melbourne
2 small planes collide in Australia, killing 4 on board

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two small planes collided Wednesday, killing four people and scattering debris across grassland in southeastern Australia. Police and...
Seattle Times

‘Small number’ of Irish on board two coronavirus-hit cruise ships

A small number of Irish people are on board two cruise ships where coronavirus has been detected, the Irish government said.
Belfast Telegraph

