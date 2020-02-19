Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lodge in doubt for entire season after ACL injury

Lodge in doubt for entire season after ACL injury

The Age Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Matt Lodge suffered the injury at training on Tuesday and is facing an eight-to-nine month lay-off if the worst case scenario is confirmed, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NRLNewsNow

NRL News Now Brisbane Broncos forward Matt Lodge in doubt for entire NRL season. https://t.co/LMAzm5i8C8 #NRL #rugbyleague 5 minutes ago

SportsNewscomau

SportsNews.com.au Lodge in doubt for entire NRL season https://t.co/wO34Ff8RK2 27 minutes ago

MSNAUSport

MSN Australia Sport Lodge in doubt for entire NRL season https://t.co/7hO1U6zegi 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.