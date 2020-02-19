Lodge in doubt for entire season after ACL injury Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Matt Lodge suffered the injury at training on Tuesday and is facing an eight-to-nine month lay-off if the worst case scenario is confirmed, according to reports. 👓 View full article

