Quickley leads No. 10 Kentucky past slumping LSU 79-76 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points and No. 10 Kentucky made a timely string of 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over LSU on Tuesday night. Kentucky made seven of eight 3s in the second half, when graduate transfer Nate Sestina hit three, including two during an 8-0 run that widened the […] 👓 View full article

