Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Ajay Devgn, Kajol take a bow! Saif is just brilliant': Hrithik Roshan can't get over 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

'Ajay Devgn, Kajol take a bow! Saif is just brilliant': Hrithik Roshan can't get over 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

DNA Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of legendary Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji's trusted officer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks [Video]Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks

Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaanemaan made a promising start at the Bollywood box office. It has now been one week that the film has been running in theatres and the fun yet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidan' teaser poster out now [Video]Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidan' teaser poster out now

After portraying the role of Maratha warrior in "Tanaji:The Unsung Warrior", actor Ajay Devgn is all set to play another challenging role in his upcoming "Maidaan".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ajay's 'Tanhaji' to create a new BO record

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been on a juggernaut run in the domestic circuit. The Om Raut directorial...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 'What an incredible film,' Hrithik Roshan aptly describes Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer

Bollywood News: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the highest-grossing film of 2020 and no film has been able to beat its record. The film has been declared...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Tweets about this

IShowsteeler

I'm Showsteeler 😎 RT @htshowbiz: #HrithikRoshan bowled over by #Tanhaji, says ‘#AjayDevgn and #Kajol, take a bow’ https://t.co/jyQ0kcpWt7 https://t.co/cZLEd… 34 minutes ago

dna

DNA '#AjayDevgn, #Kajol take a bow! #SaifAliKhan is just brilliant': #HrithikRoshan can't get over… https://t.co/u6ro39n0lI 2 hours ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Hrithik Roshan bowled over by Tanhaji, says ‘Ajay Devgn and Kajol, take a bow’ – bollywood https://t.co/s2FPTtpuQo https://t.co/vl92mcmLpZ 3 hours ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Hrithik Roshan bowled over by Tanhaji, says ‘Ajay Devgn and Kajol, take a bow’ - bollywood - https://t.co/IYY1fKRFfJ 4 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Hrithik Roshan bowled over by Tanhaji, says ‘Ajay Devgn and Kajol, take a bow’ https://t.co/FpQyQ839Fg 4 hours ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment #HrithikRoshan bowled over by #Tanhaji, says ‘#AjayDevgn and #Kajol, take a bow’ https://t.co/jyQ0kcpWt7 https://t.co/cZLEdBVueJ 4 hours ago

Ajay_Devgn_FC

Aנαу_Ɗєνgη_ƑƇ™ RT @iHrithik: Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant .… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.