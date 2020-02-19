Global  

Second Hong Kong coronavirus death as it awaits stranded cruise passengers

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday as authorities drew up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a virus-stricken cruise ship in Japan.
Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reassured the public that the coronavirus is the government's top priority following the death of a Briton on board a cruise ship in Japan. Mr Johnson said the..

A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the..

Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they quarantined a pet dog of a coronavirus patient after its nasal and oral samples tested "weak positive" for the virus,...
A second plane with 82 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for more than two weeks landed early on Saturday in the...
