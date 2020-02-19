Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mark Zuckerberg > Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, ...

Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, ...

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, ...AP Photo A new book by Wired's Steven Levy claims Zuckerberg is obsessed with his public image and even has his communications team blow dry his sweaty armpits before big events, according to a review of the book by by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a new book (FB, TWTR)

Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a new book (FB, TWTR)· A new book by Wired's Steven Levy claims Zuckerberg is obsessed with his public image and even has his communications team blow dry his sweaty armpits before...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

kathycalm

nerdonna RT @niubi: Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a new book (… 1 hour ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches… https://t.co/DbX2UCPbHV 2 hours ago

Nisarlkyaw

Dr Kyaw Win RT @businessinsider: Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a… 2 hours ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his… https://t.co/N4163AzESN via #Indilens #India 2 hours ago

peterstocking

Peter W Stocking Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches… https://t.co/oV6ggauIen 2 hours ago

FinNewsNet

FinancialNewsNetwork Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to… https://t.co/VDA3LVKVO8 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big... https://t.co/QJoaQ6dGya 3 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to… https://t.co/TtveOGIR5i 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.