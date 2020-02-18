Rosario Dawson Comes Out As LGBTQ+ After Hinting About Being Apart Of The Community
Actress and activist Rosario Dawson decided to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ in a recent interview. The Rent...
Rosario Dawson Comes out as Bisexual It was thought she previously came out in 2018 when she posted a tweet that read, "Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies." While she insisted that wasn't her intention at time, Dawson revealed she is bisexual but admits she has "never had a... Rosario Dawson Comes out as Bisexual 00:50
The 40-year-old actress sparked rumours about her sexual orientation back in 2018, when she wrote during Pride Month: "Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow LGBTQ+ homies."
Rosario Dawson has officially come out as bisexual, two years after people thought she had come out.
