Rosario Dawson Comes Out As LGBTQ+ After Hinting About Being Apart Of The Community

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Rosario Dawson Comes Out As LGBTQ+ After Hinting About Being Apart Of The CommunityActress and activist Rosario Dawson decided to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ in a recent interview. The Rent...
News video: Rosario Dawson Comes out as Bisexual

Rosario Dawson Comes out as Bisexual 00:50

 Rosario Dawson Comes out as Bisexual It was thought she previously came out in 2018 when she posted a tweet that read, "Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies." While she insisted that wasn't her intention at time, Dawson revealed she is bisexual but admits she has "never had a...

Rosario Dawson confirms she's bisexual [Video]Rosario Dawson confirms she's bisexual

The 40-year-old actress sparked rumours about her sexual orientation back in 2018, when she wrote during Pride Month: "Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow LGBTQ+ homies."

Rosario Dawson has come out as bisexual [Video]Rosario Dawson has come out as bisexual

Rosario Dawson has officially come out as bisexual, two years after people thought she had come out.

Rosario Dawson 'Comes Out' as Bisexual While Discussing Her Pride Post

Rosario Dawson is opening up about her sexuality in response to a question about a post she wrote during Pride Month in 2018. The 40-year-old actress wrote on...
Just Jared

Marvel star Rosario Dawson just came out while making an important point about bi-erasure

Marvel actress Rosario Dawson has come out as LGBT, ending two years of speculation over her sexuality following a post about Pride month. Dawson, 40, is best...
PinkNews

