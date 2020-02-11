China releases huge coronavirus study amid hints of outbreak peaking
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () BEIJING — The largest study of the coronavirus in China so far has concluded that elderly patients and people with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk of dying from COVID-19, as a leading expert predicted that the outbreak was at or near its peak. Most cases of the disease are mild, while the overall death rate is 2.3%, according the study by China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. ADVERTISING The research looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases, including confirmed, suspected and asymptomatic...
