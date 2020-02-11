Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Beijing > China releases huge coronavirus study amid hints of outbreak peaking

China releases huge coronavirus study amid hints of outbreak peaking

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
China releases huge coronavirus study amid hints of outbreak peakingBEIJING — The largest study of the coronavirus in China so far has concluded that elderly patients and people with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk of dying from COVID-19, as a leading expert predicted that the outbreak was at or near its peak. Most cases of the disease are mild, while the overall death rate is 2.3%, according the study by China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. ADVERTISING The research looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases, including confirmed, suspected and asymptomatic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies

Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies 02:43

 Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Changing Food Consumption In China [Video]Coronavirus Changing Food Consumption In China

Meituan Meituan, a major food delivery company in China, is seeing a dramatic change in customers' food consumption in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. The company piloted a contactless delivery..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Most coronavirus cases are mild, complicating the response

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people, brought a huge swath of central China to a standstill and rattled millions around the globe with hints of a...
Seattle Times

Exclusive: Coronavirus outbreak may be over in China by April, says expert

The coronavirus outbreak is hitting a peak in China this month and may be over by April, the government's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, in the latest...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.