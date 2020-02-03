Global  

Barnier rejects UK’s call for Canada-style trade deal with EU

Barnier rejects UK’s call for Canada-style trade deal with EUMichel Barnier has rejected British demands for a Canada-style trade deal that would free the UK from EU rules as he made a thinly-veiled warning to Boris Johnson not to break his word. Speaking in response to a landmark speech by David Frost, the UK’s Brexit negotiator, Barnier said such an offer was not on the table and noted that the prime minister had agreed only six months ago to stick to the EU’s state aid rules and current social and environmental regulations after the transition period. Asked if Frost was right in his speech on Monday night to say...
