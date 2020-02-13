Global  

Federal judges' group calls emergency meeting over Roger Stone case

Federal judges' group calls emergency meeting over Roger Stone caseWashington — A national organization representing more than 1,100 federal judges has reportedly called an emergency meeting Tuesday to address the recent crisis that has engulfed the Justice Department and led to calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign. The Federal Judges Association, a voluntary organization of jurists, "could not wait" to discuss the growing concerns over the Justice Department's intervention in a case involving Roger Stone and other politically charged cases, the group's president, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, told USA Today. "There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about," Rufe, who is based in...
Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case 01:06

 The Federal Judges Association plans to discuss the Justice Department's involvement in politically charged cases.

