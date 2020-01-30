Global  

Russia may have to pay $50bn in Dutch court arbitration ruling

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Russia may have to pay $50bn in Dutch court arbitration rulingMoscow/Amsterdam — Russia may have to pay a record $50bn arbitration ruling after a Dutch court ruled in favour of the former owners of Yukos Oil. The ruling by The Hague Court of Appeal on Tuesday reinstates an award issued in 2014 by an arbitration panel and could set off a new wave of efforts to seize Russian state assets around the world. The decision is the latest twist in a 15-year legal saga that has raged between the Kremlin and the owners of what was once Russia’s biggest oil company. “We are ready for war, and a...
