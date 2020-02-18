Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Diamond Princess (ship) > Japan plans HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus as Diamond Princess cases rise

Japan plans HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus as Diamond Princess cases rise

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Japan plans HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus as Diamond Princess cases riseJapan plans to start trials of HIV medications to treat coronavirus patients as an increase in the number of cases poses a growing threat to the economy and public health, the government’s top spokesman said on Tuesday. The government is making “preparations so that clinical trials using HIV medication on the novel coronavirus can start as soon as possible,” Yoshihide Suga told a briefing, but added he could not say how long it might take to approve a drug’s use. A further 88 people tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama, bringing the total number of infected passengers to 542, the Health Ministry said....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus

Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus 00:32

 With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Japan is exploring new treatment options. Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. A government spokesman said that the government will conduct "clinical trials using HIV medication". According to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japanese Scientists Eye HIV Drugs To Treat New Coronavirus [Video]Japanese Scientists Eye HIV Drugs To Treat New Coronavirus

Japan will begin clinical trials to test treatments for the deadly new coronavirus that’s engulfed China and spread to over two dozen countries. But instead of looking at new drugs, they'll look at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci [Video]Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a discussion on global health threats at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan plans HIV drug trials for coronavirus, cruise ship evacuations continue

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as the growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the country's...
Reuters

Japan targets HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus; cruise ship evacuations continue

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as its growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the economy and...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.