Mike Bloomberg will face Democratic rivals after qualifying for his first debate appearance

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg will face Democratic rivals after qualifying for his first debate appearanceBillionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he’ll stand alongside the rivals he has so far avoided by bypassing the early voting states and using his personal fortune to define himself through television ads. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll published Tuesday shows Bloomberg with 19% support nationally in the Democratic nominating contest. The former New York City mayor, who launched his presidential campaign in November, will appear in Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete...
News video: Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate

Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate 01:55

 Skyler Henry reports on Sen. Bernie Sanders and former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg emerging as most popular Democratic presidential candidates (2-18-2020)

The Democratic Presidential Race Is About To Get A Shakeup [Video]The Democratic Presidential Race Is About To Get A Shakeup

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published

Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage [Video]Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors; CBS2 political reporter Marcia..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published


Mike Bloomberg qualifies for Las Vegas debate, trails only Sanders in recent poll

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he'll stand alongside his rivals.
USATODAY.com

Michael Bloomberg Surges in Poll and Qualifies for Democratic Debate in Las Vegas

The billionaire will share the stage with his Democratic rivals for the first time on Wednesday night. He is certain to be a target of onstage criticism.
NYTimes.com


