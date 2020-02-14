Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign’s gamble

Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign’s gamble

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mike Bloomberg will confront the greatest test of his presidential campaign when he faces five Democratic rivals in a debate in Las Vegas that could fundamentally change the direction of the party’s 2020 nomination fight. The debate debut for the billionaire former mayor of New York is poised to offer fresh […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time

Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time 00:27

 Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate. The former New York mayor will appear Wednesday in Las Vegas alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Live look at one of the early caucus voting locations [Video]Live look at one of the early caucus voting locations

This is the fourth and final day for early caucus voting in Nevada. The first three days brought out more than 36,000 people.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:28Published

Fury ready for 'war' against Wilder in Las Vegas [Video]Fury ready for 'war' against Wilder in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury says he is prepared for "war" ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Fury proclaimed Saturday's WBC heavyweight title rematch with Wilder "the biggest fight of the last 50..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Las Vegas again shopping in SA for sports teams — are the Spurs next?

Las Vegas wants an NBA team, but as expansion isn’t likely anytime soon, relocation may be that city’s best bet, and given what’s become of the Oakland...
bizjournals

Mike Bloomberg will face Democratic rivals after qualifying for his first debate appearance

Mike Bloomberg will face Democratic rivals after qualifying for his first debate appearanceBillionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he’ll stand alongside the rivals he has so far...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsyUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Las Vegas Debate a Major Test of Bloomberg Campaign's Gamble - https://t.co/Tmr552LDzU 5 minutes ago

ViolenceFreeRI

Violence-FreeRI "Las Vegas Debate a Major Test of Bloomberg Campaign's Gamble" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/IUa1j4VQJW 16 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign’s gamble https://t.co/KxJDx4o2XZ 16 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign's gamble: Times Union https://t.co/ojoURUb9Up MORE w/ EcoSearc… https://t.co/W0Y6KVvurz 25 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign’s gamble https://t.co/Lr367R7noA 31 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign's gamble https://t.co/Eo132GUa01 32 minutes ago

ferminfini

Fermin Finizio "Las Vegas Debate a Major Test of Bloomberg Campaign's Gamble" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ZtvRre3hlb 45 minutes ago

Teram323Tere

Tere RT @NYDailyNews: How Michael Bloomberg could be his own worst enemy at the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada The famously prickly b… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.