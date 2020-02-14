Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Haaland - the teenager with more Champions League goals than Barcelona this season

Haaland - the teenager with more Champions League goals than Barcelona this season

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Everyone is talking about Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - again - after his two goals against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double 01:26

 Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League [Video]Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again. The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Powered by wunderkind Haaland, Dortmund threaten to crush PSG’s Champions League dreams

PSG face a big challenge in their latest campaign to make it in the Champions League, as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 on Tuesday evening. Given...
France 24

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the first round of the Champions League knockout-stages. PSG topped Group A ahead of...
talkSPORT Also reported by •France 24

Tweets about this

jux__kay

Dexter RT @BBCSport: The real deal. Erling Haaland - the teenager with more Champions League goals than Barcelona. https://t.co/Kxfr3oBOxG https… 14 seconds ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Haaland - the teenager with more Champions League goals than Barcelona this season https://t.co/wCCRDWJ1gk 5 minutes ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Haaland – the teenager with more Champions League goals than Barcelona this season https://t.co/rV9yJnY3Wv https://t.co/j14Nhz3eeq 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.