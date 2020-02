OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two goals each as the Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Tuesday night. Vladislav Namestnikov, Drake Batherson and Anthony Duclair also scored for Ottawa on a night the Senators retired Chris Phillips’ jersey in a pregame ceremony. Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots to […]

