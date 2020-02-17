Global  

Nevada Democratic debate: Who made the stage, how to watch, and what to expect

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
This is the final debate before Nevada's caucuses on Saturday.
News video: Bloomberg qualifies for his first 2020 debate

Bloomberg qualifies for his first 2020 debate 01:47

 When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will face attacks from his rival candidates over his past support for policies he claims to no longer support. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Who has qualified for the Nevada Democratic debate so far?

To appear on stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Democratic candidates have to meet meet with a delegate or polling threshold.
CBS News

Bloomberg to make his debut on Democratic presidential debate stage in Nevada

Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday, joining five presidential rivals who have been eagerly...
