In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again. Eight years after her death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25 and runs through early April, with U.S. dates expected to follow. “Now is just the right time,” said Pat […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Whitney Houston missing 11 teeth at time of death [Video]Whitney Houston missing 11 teeth at time of death

Whitney Houston was missing 11 teeth at the time of her 2012 death, as well as having "sparse" eyebrows, a wig sewn into her natural hair, and an artery that was 60 percent blocked.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published

Whitney Houston & Notorious B.I.G Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame [Video]Whitney Houston & Notorious B.I.G Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

New York’s HOT 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg discusses with Tamron Hall the additions of Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published

Tweets about this

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin - https://t.co/0jlwHiTTJM https://t.co/mmLOUabOHh 2 minutes ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS WOULD YOU GO ONCE IT HITS THE US? Whitney Houston Hologram tour set to begin https://t.co/5Fbi191dyH https://t.co/2lCtCVwnVN 3 minutes ago

C_A_Todd

Chris Todd We have become so stupid. Paying to see dead people perform? Hologram or not, this has wrong written all over it.… https://t.co/VEOFtNRvpU 10 minutes ago

OWHnews

Omaha World-Herald In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin https://t.co/YSgAFDjMRB 13 minutes ago

SaccardiDaniele

Daniele Saccardi In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin - ABC News - https://t.co/ZRwzpLIu1Z via @ABC 15 minutes ago

ScanMyPhotos

ScanMyPhotos.com® — To The Rescue In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin https://t.co/yzacqDy6RP 17 minutes ago

GlenBrundage

Spectrum One RT @CTVNews: In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin https://t.co/f7PDNzD5Np 19 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin https://t.co/f7PDNzD5Np 21 minutes ago

