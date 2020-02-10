Global  

Coronavirus:Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers disembark as deaths hit 2,000

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
More than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19. In Japan, hundreds of people have left the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship — the site of the largest cluster of infections outside China.
News video: Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa 02:09

 A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials. Andrea Nakano reports. (2-18-2020)

Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip [Video]Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip

Coronavirus has now infected at least 219 people, including 15 crew members, and at least one quarantine officer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation [Video]Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation

Passengers were seen on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner ahead of the disembarkation for those who tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday (February 18). Japan's Health Minister..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronovirus case

Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among an additional 66 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the...
CTV News Also reported by •SBS

5 things to know for Monday, February 10, 2020

Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among another 66 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of...
CTV News


Tweets about this

JohanDXB

Johan RT @BNODesk: NEW: Taxi driver who drove Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers tests positive for coronavirus, Japan's 5th case so far tod… 14 seconds ago

philomimi

ismi RT @kat_hara_Nikkei: The lady from Hong Kong, still on the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess, sounds rather calm about the whole situation in he… 32 seconds ago

MagazineInter

MagazineOfTravel Int US confirms 40 infected by the new coronavirus from the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise https://t.co/2W9jZcZLTp 58 seconds ago

kr3at

Alexander Higgins NEW: Taxi driver who drove Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers tests positive for #coronavirus, Japan's 5th cas… https://t.co/nMKAVfjbZM 1 minute ago

BNODesk

BNO Newsroom NEW: Taxi driver who drove Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers tests positive for coronavirus, Japan's 5th case… https://t.co/lV59HYn87a 2 minutes ago

JaneSepmeier

Mary Jane Sepmeier RT @howroute: Multiple 'high risk' #coronavirus evacuees from quarantined cruise ship brought to Omaha, Nebraska. Two planes carrying Ameri… 2 minutes ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Diamond Princess cruise passengers disembark after 14-day quarantine ends in Japan, raising concerns among health e… https://t.co/Qrok6gpJZy 2 minutes ago

papiokayossi

Yoshimi Kitaoka RT @daxa_tw: I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess… 2 minutes ago

