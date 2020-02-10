Coronavirus:Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers disembark as deaths hit 2,000

Johan RT @BNODesk: NEW: Taxi driver who drove Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers tests positive for coronavirus, Japan's 5th case so far tod… 14 seconds ago ismi RT @kat_hara_Nikkei: The lady from Hong Kong, still on the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess, sounds rather calm about the whole situation in he… 32 seconds ago MagazineOfTravel Int US confirms 40 infected by the new coronavirus from the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise https://t.co/2W9jZcZLTp 58 seconds ago Alexander Higgins NEW: Taxi driver who drove Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers tests positive for #coronavirus, Japan's 5th cas… https://t.co/nMKAVfjbZM 1 minute ago BNO Newsroom NEW: Taxi driver who drove Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers tests positive for coronavirus, Japan's 5th case… https://t.co/lV59HYn87a 2 minutes ago Mary Jane Sepmeier RT @howroute: Multiple 'high risk' #coronavirus evacuees from quarantined cruise ship brought to Omaha, Nebraska. Two planes carrying Ameri… 2 minutes ago Noah Ross Diamond Princess cruise passengers disembark after 14-day quarantine ends in Japan, raising concerns among health e… https://t.co/Qrok6gpJZy 2 minutes ago Yoshimi Kitaoka RT @daxa_tw: I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess… 2 minutes ago