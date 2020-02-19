Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm, may be a step closer being solved. The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, says he is “positive about being able to present what happened and who is responsible for it.” “My […] 👓 View full article

