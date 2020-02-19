Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved

Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm, may be a step closer being solved. The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, says he is “positive about being able to present what happened and who is responsible for it.” “My […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Swedish prosecutor says may be close to solving Palme's 1986 murder

Sweden may soon get closure over the 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme after the lead prosecutor said he would either bring charges in the coming months...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Stacy33667039

Stacy RT @CTVNews: Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved https://t.co/3H7Pr07Yro https://t.co/zY0HXT0B0u 2 hours ago

CTVNews

CTV News Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved https://t.co/3H7Pr07Yro https://t.co/zY0HXT0B0u 3 hours ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved https://t.co/DR1x2Vj0em 4 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Sweden: 1986 #murder of Palme #may be close to being solved - Feb 19 @ 4:52 AM ET https://t.co/AlUffSsEC8 4 hours ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved https://t.co/MoVwDZZawc 4 hours ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Sweden: 1986 murder of Palme may be close to being solved https://t.co/HJoogWGXFf 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.