Samsung launches Galaxy A71 quad camera phone for ₹29,999

Galaxy A71 houses a massive 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W Super-Fast charging to give users the power to stream, share and keep the game on for a long time.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review | 5 Best Features I'm in love with folding my phone, but there's more to know about the Galaxy Z Flip than how sweet the folding action is. My 24-hour review takes a closer look at the Z Flip, Samsung's second.. Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 05:20Published 2 days ago Google Pixel 5 in 2020 Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I.. Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 10:26Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Parineeti is revealing clues of MegaMonster Trail A compulsive phone photographer, Parineeti knew that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is her perfect vacation companion- after all, it comes with a 64-megapixel quad...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



Samsung Scores With 5G Galaxy S20's Camera Specs, New Z Flip Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy smartphone line, introduced a new foldable phone, and upgraded its wireless earbuds offering. Its three new flagship phones are...

TechNewsWorld 1 week ago





Tweets about this