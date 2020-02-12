Global  

Samsung launches Galaxy A71 quad camera phone for ₹29,999

Hindu Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Galaxy A71 houses a massive 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W Super-Fast charging to give users the power to stream, share and keep the game on for a long time.
News video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect 04:42

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12. Will it compete? How does the rumor mill have the iPhone 12 stacking up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra? Corey Gaskin...

