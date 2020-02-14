Global  

China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline on coronavirus op-ed

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters in retaliation for a headline on a column about coronavirus that Beijing said was 'racist.'
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters 01:16

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

U.S. to evacuate American citizens aboard quarantined cruise ship in Japan - WSJ

The U.S. State Department will evacuate some American citizens and their families aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the biggest cluster of coronavirus...
Reuters India

Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for headline it deemed racist

The Wall Street journal ran an opinion piece criticising China's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News

PaulEas21855014

Paul East RT @AriFleischer: I hope someone tonight asks Bloomberg about this. “As a media owner, what is your reaction and what would be your respons… 9 seconds ago

_IainMartin

Iain Martin RT @meghara: Three of the best journalists in China— @PhilipWen11, @Chao_Deng and @joshchin — have been expelled. At the WSJ & elsewhere th… 9 seconds ago

bzcohen

Ben Cohen RT @JChengWSJ: We have updated our story on the expulsion today of three of our Beijing bureau colleagues, @joshchin @Chao_Deng and @Philip… 10 seconds ago

srubenfeld

Samuel Rubenfeld 🔥 RT @ewstephe: China revokes press credentials of three Wall Street Journal journalists based in Beijing. Chi­na’s For­eign Min­istry said… 11 seconds ago

bb20428139

bb RT @HongKongFP: China expels 3 Wall Street Journal reporters over ‘Sick Man of Asia’ op-ed headline https://t.co/Ns58dPQWT5 @cpjasia @IFJAs… 11 seconds ago

JanetZephyr

Janet Zephyr 😷 RT @WSJ: China expels three Wall Street Journal journalists in Beijing, a rare expulsion of multiple reporters from the same organization h… 18 seconds ago

Chris_nDC

Chris RT @srauer20: Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/lDQfhOBP4r #SmartNews 26 seconds ago

jfm03

Jolene F-M RT @johnauthers: China revokes press credentials of three WSJ journalists based in Beijing who called China "the real sick man of Asia". I… 38 seconds ago

