Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Turkey's Erdogan says Syria offensive a 'matter of time' after talks with Russia

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria offensive a 'matter of time' after talks with Russia

euronews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Turkey's Erdogan says Syria offensive a 'matter of time' after talks with Russia
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Syrian army strengthens Aleppo grip before Russia-Turkey talks

Syrian army strengthens Aleppo grip before Russia-Turkey talks 02:21

 State media says government forces make significant gains in northwest amid push against last major rebel bastion.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UN calls for Syrian government to open humanitarian corridors [Video]UN calls for Syrian government to open humanitarian corridors

The United Nations human rights chief is calling on the Syrian government and its allies to open humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave areas of fighting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published

Turkey reinforces troops in Syria, vows to hit 'radicals' [Video]Turkey reinforces troops in Syria, vows to hit 'radicals'

Turkey will use force against rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Syria's northwest Idlib region, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Thursday in an apparent response to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive 'matter of time'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey's demands and warned that a...
Reuters

President Erdogan threatens 'imminent' Turkish operation in Syria

Turkish leader says talks with Russia over rebel-held region in Syria failed to achieve 'desired result'.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters

Tweets about this

Calito_Kurd

Calito ☀️ RT @abdbozkurt: #Russia dictating terms in #Idlib. #Erdogan's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin says #Turkey rejected Russian proposal on new ma… 54 seconds ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria #Turkey’s #Erdogan says #Syria talks with #Russia unsatisfactory, offensive “matter of time” https://t.co/tg3S6Ixadz 1 minute ago

chiya_zagros

chiya zagros RT @hawzhin_azeez: A "matter of time" before #Erdogan launches another war, commences another humanitarian disaster and continues to work w… 19 minutes ago

hawzhin_azeez

Hawzhin Azeez A "matter of time" before #Erdogan launches another war, commences another humanitarian disaster and continues to w… https://t.co/4nExqE2IBM 22 minutes ago

YldrrY

FOR REAL...⚡️ RT @ruslantrad: Erdoğan said that talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey's demands and w… 26 minutes ago

ruslantrad

Ruslan Trad Erdoğan said that talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey's deman… https://t.co/FgXVAQeAgC 27 minutes ago

poupko

reuben poupko Turkey's Erdogan Says Syria Talks With Russia Unsatisfactory, Offensive 'Matter of Time' - The New York Times https://t.co/XLDAJjUfy9 27 minutes ago

_Tedora_

Tedora #Idlib #Aleppo #AleppoVictory #Syria's President #Assad says: "The battle to liberate the countryside of Aleppo… https://t.co/pxZ2Ec7eK3 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.