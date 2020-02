Greece, US hold live-fire drill after major base deal Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

LITOCHORO, Greece (AP) — At the foot of Mount Olympus, army aviation forces from Greece and the United States are taking part in a live-fire exercise with attack helicopters, marking deepening defense ties between the two countries. Greece is ramping up military cooperation — and procurements — from allies France and the U.S., wary of […] 👓 View full article

