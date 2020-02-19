Global  

Jimmy Tarbuck: Comedian reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Liverpudlian comedian was diagnosed after his 80th birthday and says he will "try and beat it".
