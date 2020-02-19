Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar: Celebs sparkle in Daboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar
|
|
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Several Bollywood actors took to social media to congratulate the photographer for completing 25 years in the business
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Pic: Aishwarya leaves her fans spellboundAishwarya Rai Bachchan recently featured on Dabboo Ratnani's 21st celebrity calendar. The ace photographer held a launch event in the city and the who's who of...
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this