Rod Blagojevich released from prison after Trump commutes his sentence

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Blagojevich was convicted of federal charges of using his powers to extract political favors in exchange for filling Barack Obama's Senate seat.
News video: Blagojevich Jury Foreman Says He Should Have Served Whole Sentence

Blagojevich Jury Foreman Says He Should Have Served Whole Sentence 03:01

 Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, but trial jury foreman James Matsumoto did not agree that it was an act of justice. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence [Video]Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is back home in Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution..

Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich Is Among People Pardoned By Trump

The president commuted the sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted on corruption charges over his attempt to sell a Senate seat once held by President Obama....
NPR

Donald Trump draws scorn for post-impeachment clemency spree

Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence and pardoning former New York...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesTelegraph.co.uk

