Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected president

Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected president

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company he created in the 1980s — which bears his name and made him a multibillionaire — if he is elected U.S. president, a top adviser said Tuesday. Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would then […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg [Video]Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

In Campaign 2020, a Twitter war erupts between President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Bloomberg to Trump: Keep 'sending in' the tweets [Video]Bloomberg to Trump: Keep 'sending in' the tweets

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump&apos;s Thursday morning Twitter insult, where Trump called Bloomberg a &quot;LOSER&quot; who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump and Bloomberg trade insults on Twitter

President Trump attacked Michael Bloomberg on Twitter and Bloomberg fired back. Bloomberg has been rising in the polls and has vowed to spend up to $1 billion to...
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

WATCH: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Collide in Explosive Debate Over Bloomberg

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain locked horns in a bitter fight, Friday, over whether 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg could beat President...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WWLTV

WWL-TV Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected, adviser says https://t.co/x3P9K33Kmo 3 minutes ago

WiseOldQueen

Wise Old Queen RT @11AliveNews: Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected, adviser says https://t.co/GMFKuHnllX 3 minutes ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "Bloomberg Would Sell Business Interests if Elected President" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/GqmhAPXM4h 4 minutes ago

KGWNews

KGW News Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected, adviser says https://t.co/LIOKKfrDza 5 minutes ago

JoeBarracato

Joseph Barracato Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected president https://t.co/YWrwt6JHT2 6 minutes ago

IamJPHogan

J. Peter Hogan RT @dcexaminer: A top adviser to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the presidential candidate would avoid financial conflic… 7 minutes ago

tindianewstoday

The India News Today Mike Bloomberg: CEO Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected US president | World News Latest Breaking Ne… https://t.co/qsx7k3Xt1O 7 minutes ago

WLTX

News 19 WLTX Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected, adviser says https://t.co/wRoulYAXCg 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.