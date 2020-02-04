Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks

EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is unveiling proposals to regulate artificial intelligence that call for strict rules and safeguards on risky applications of the emerging technology. The report on artificial intelligence released Wednesday is part of the bloc’s wider digital strategy aimed at maintaining its position as the global pacesetter on technological standards. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Carrey 'freaked out' by artificial intelligence [Video]Jim Carrey 'freaked out' by artificial intelligence

Jim Carrey isn't a fan of artificial intelligence.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Elon Musk Is Hiring for Tesla AI, No Education Needed [Video]Elon Musk Is Hiring for Tesla AI, No Education Needed

Elon Musk announced that he is hiring for Telsa's artificial intelligence team to help solve self-driving. He also said an educational background is irrelevant — he just wants someone who understands..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published


Tweets about this

FAAR_ai

FAAR EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks https://t.co/X6nqLXUsI9 6 minutes ago

sfeldman0

Scott Feldman Esq. EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks https://t.co/X28hcl368O https://t.co/0eetM7POLN 12 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks https://t.co/mFcEOe000k https://t.co/WgKM9oBAJZ 12 minutes ago

chidambara09

Chidambara .ML. RT @IainLJBrown: EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks - NBC Montana Read more here: https://t.co/8VVgnBkmUY #Arti… 14 minutes ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/myuAkKQ0S2 32 minutes ago

toffanin

Renato Toffanin "EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/GoI21h0hd2 37 minutes ago

TheCommsCo

CommsCo #EU proposes new #Tech rules- https://t.co/ozMyoO0tUY @ForeignPolicy 39 minutes ago

P_McClure

Phillip McClure Is AI the next frontier in tech policy regulation? IBM thinks so and is calling for rules aimed at eliminating… https://t.co/psDb16jn5D 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.