FAAR EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks https://t.co/X6nqLXUsI9 6 minutes ago Scott Feldman Esq. EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks https://t.co/X28hcl368O https://t.co/0eetM7POLN 12 minutes ago African Peace EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks https://t.co/mFcEOe000k https://t.co/WgKM9oBAJZ 12 minutes ago Chidambara .ML. RT @IainLJBrown: EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks - NBC Montana Read more here: https://t.co/8VVgnBkmUY #Arti… 14 minutes ago Amanda Fernandez "EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/myuAkKQ0S2 32 minutes ago Renato Toffanin "EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/GoI21h0hd2 37 minutes ago CommsCo #EU proposes new #Tech rules- https://t.co/ozMyoO0tUY @ForeignPolicy 39 minutes ago Phillip McClure Is AI the next frontier in tech policy regulation? IBM thinks so and is calling for rules aimed at eliminating… https://t.co/psDb16jn5D 54 minutes ago