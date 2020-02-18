Global  

Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship death toll passes 2,000

euronews Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship death toll passes 2,000
News video: Coronavirus: Sacramento Couple Opts To Remain Aboard Japanese Cruise Ship

Coronavirus: Sacramento Couple Opts To Remain Aboard Japanese Cruise Ship 02:03

 Fourteen patients confirmed to have the coronavirus are among the Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan. Many are now under quarantine at Travis AFB. Ryan Hill spoke to a Sacramento couple who are glad they stayed on the ship.

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan [Video]Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the..

Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip [Video]Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip

Coronavirus has now infected at least 219 people, including 15 crew members, and at least one quarantine officer.

Another 79 people diagnosed with coronavirus on cruise ship

Coronavirus infections on a cruise ship moored near Tokyo have risen to 621 as passengers began disembarking following a contentious two-week quarantine that...
Coronavirus cases climb to 621 on Japan cruise liner as some passengers leave

Coronavirus infections on a cruise ship moored near Tokyo rose to 621 people on Wednesday as passengers began disembarking following a contentious two-week...
ecoderre

Gene Coderre RT @MSNBC: LATEST: Second coronavirus death in Hong Kong as quarantine ends on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. https://t.co/U5G4ZXRT… 1 minute ago

BritonandDane

Mary Ann Bernal RT @CBSNews: Coronavirus quarantine ends for most on cruise ship in Japan as global deaths top 2,000 https://t.co/LLJpxKqEry https://t.co/R… 1 minute ago

b_noaaah

Noah Barnes LATEST: Second coronavirus death in Hong Kong as quarantine ends on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. https://t.co/cb9TnNJpiP 9 minutes ago

Walker_Lot

0ccasion2B Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship death toll passes 2,000 https://t.co/ntvYJYuCd8 12 minutes ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship death toll passes 2,000,https://t.co/8ALcB98DQ4 12 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship as death toll passes 2,000 https://t.co/60u1FSu5mC https://t.co/dt5JUtuhdg 17 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship as death toll passes 2,000 https://t.co/4CbRUju8vP https://t.co/xQIcfoSZdf 17 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Coronavirus updates: Quarantine ends on cruise ship as death toll passes 2,000 https://t.co/O8cL24AZFh https://t.co/lNpQOSWUDS 17 minutes ago

