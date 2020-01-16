Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Al Pacino > Al Pacino's ex, Meital Dohan, discusses age gap, jokes he 'doesn't like to spend money'

Al Pacino's ex, Meital Dohan, discusses age gap, jokes he 'doesn't like to spend money'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Age isn't just a number for Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend, Meital Dohan, who says the age gap between them was a reason why their relationship ended.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Meital Dohan confirms Al Pacino split

Meital Dohan confirms Al Pacino split 00:53

 Meital Dohan broke up with Al Pacino after two years together because of their 39-year age gap.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age [Video]A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age

A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

I'm 18, He's 48 – Now We Have Twins | LOVE DON’T JUDGE [Video]I'm 18, He's 48 – Now We Have Twins | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

A couple with a 30-year age gap insist their love is the real deal – and have baby twins to prove it. While many of her peers are finishing senior year and deciding on what college to go to,..

Credit: Barcroft TV STUDIO     Duration: 07:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Al Pacino & Meital Dohan Split, She Explains the Reasons Why They Broke Up

Israeli actress Meital Dohan has confirmed she and Al Pacino have broken up after being linked for about two years. “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even...
Just Jared

Al Pacino and girlfriend Meital Dohan end relationship because 39-year age gap was 'difficult'

Actress says 'it's hard to be with a man so old'
Independent


Tweets about this

Lilgolfjock

Strapper Nix Al Pacino's ex, Meital Dohan, discusses age gap, jokes he 'doesn't like to spend money' https://t.co/YVxUqQ6D9Z via @usatoday 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.