A moldy Whopper? Burger King launches campaign to highlight removal of artificial preservatives

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Burger King is launching an ad campaign with a moldy Whopper to highlight why the fast-food chain is removing artificial preservatives from its food.
Burger King pulling preservatives with moldy Whopper campaign

A moldy Whopper highlights Burger King's campaign of removing of artificial preservatives.
