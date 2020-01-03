Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says

Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says

euronews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Making Mexico City more accessible for disabled people [Video]Making Mexico City more accessible for disabled people

Advocacy group Independent Living says only 10 percent of disabled people are integrated into mainstream Mexican society.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Transforming transgender lives [Video]Transforming transgender lives

Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ruth Hunt, baroness of our hearts, wants you to know the law is failing transgender people

Baroness Ruth Hunt – the fourth lesbian, ever, to join the House of Lords – has used her first major interview since taking up the role to advocate for trans...
PinkNews

‘Not A Winning Formula’: Bloomberg Railed Against Democrats’ Fixation On Transgender Issues In 2019

Newly unearthed footage from March 2019 shows Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg referring to transgender people as “some guy wearing a...
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

MeganApper

Megan Apper RT @NBCPolitics: The Human Rights Campaign is calling on Bloomberg to apologize for comments that he made last year about transgender peopl… 1 minute ago

JSBrklyn

Jeff Schneider RT @girlsreallyrule: The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ civil rights group, is calling on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloombe… 11 minutes ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says https://t.co/gw7xKRhsN4 22 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says https://t.co/S38CSntC0e https://t.co/vrsR8MZVPG 26 minutes ago

girlsreallyrule

Amee Vanderpool The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ civil rights group, is calling on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloo… https://t.co/1tgWNwhtuh 27 minutes ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says https://t.co/DUAcjUEjUi https://t.… 29 minutes ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Bloomberg should apologize for comments about transgender people, LGBTQ rights group says https://t.co/7DJE9Uz8vU https://t.… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.