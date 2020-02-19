PM Modi visits 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi; interacts with artisans, enjoys 'litti chokha'

rakesh kher PM Modi visits Hunar Haat at Rajpath in Delhi https://t.co/86llGvGDvC via NaMo App 37 seconds ago AKSHAY KUMAR GANTAYAT RT @narendramodi_in: Today, PM @narendramodi visited #HunarHaat in Delhi. Artisans from all over India are participating in the programme… 53 seconds ago Devarshi Joshi PM Modi visits Hunar Haat at Rajpath in Delhi.... via MyNt https://t.co/63n51EMUPD 3 minutes ago Abhishek Pandya RT @TheYadavPrince: Today, PM Shri @narendramodi Ji visited #HunarHaat in Delhi. Artisans from all over India are participating in the pro… 6 minutes ago sardarshaharbjp PM Modi visits Hunar Haat at Rajpath in Delhi https://t.co/nnLP1ty1Kc via NaMo App https://t.co/IOfRm5Fqlb 9 minutes ago Manoj RT @JagranEnglish: In Pics | Prime Minister @narendramodi visits Hunar Haat at India Gate in Delhi #NarendraModi #HunarHaat For more up… 9 minutes ago