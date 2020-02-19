Global  

PM Modi visits 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi; interacts with artisans, enjoys 'litti chokha'

DNA Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
More than 250 stalls have been set up at India Gate lawns as part of "Hunar Haat" programme in Delhi.
News video: 'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha'

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath. He interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and ‘kulhad’ tea at the haat. PM Modi also tried his hand at some music.

PM Modi makes surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rajpath; relishes ‘litti-chokha’

He later had ‘kulhad’ tea with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and paid ₹40 for two cups
PM Modi relishes ‘litti-chokha’ at Delhi’s Hunar Haat; this is how you can make it


rakesh_kher

rakesh kher PM Modi visits Hunar Haat at Rajpath in Delhi https://t.co/86llGvGDvC via NaMo App 37 seconds ago

AKSHAY_GANTAYAT

AKSHAY KUMAR GANTAYAT RT @narendramodi_in: Today, PM @narendramodi visited #HunarHaat in Delhi. Artisans from all over India are participating in the programme… 53 seconds ago

DevarshiJoshi14

Devarshi Joshi PM Modi visits Hunar Haat at Rajpath in Delhi.... via MyNt https://t.co/63n51EMUPD 3 minutes ago

iabhishekpandya

Abhishek Pandya RT @TheYadavPrince: Today, PM Shri @narendramodi Ji visited #HunarHaat in Delhi. Artisans from all over India are participating in the pro… 6 minutes ago

sardarshaharbj1

sardarshaharbjp PM Modi visits Hunar Haat at Rajpath in Delhi https://t.co/nnLP1ty1Kc via NaMo App https://t.co/IOfRm5Fqlb 9 minutes ago

manojsirsa

Manoj RT @JagranEnglish: In Pics | Prime Minister @narendramodi visits Hunar Haat at India Gate in Delhi #NarendraModi #HunarHaat For more up… 9 minutes ago

